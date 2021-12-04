Jail time for Eastbourne man caught driving while disqualified in Brighton

Warren Valerio, 51, of Southlands Road, Eastbourne, was stopped by officers from East Brighton's Prevention Enforcement Team at Falmer on November 17.

He had been driving a black Volvo, which officers had been advised was travelling under false number plates.

When the vehicle was stopped and the driver asked to step out, police said, Valerio gave a false name to officers and claimed he did not have any identification documents.

Upon investigating, however, police discovered the proper registration for the Volvo in the boot of the car.

A police spokesperson said the driver was arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation. His identity, they added, was later established in custody.

Valerio, police discovered, only held a provisional driver's licence and, in 2007, received a ten year disqualification from driving. He was told that, if he wanted to take to the roads, he'd have to complete an extended retest.

Since then, police say he has been caught driving while disqualified 18 times, and never took the required test.

Appearing before Brighton Magistrates' Court on November 18, police said Valerio admitted to driving while disqualified, obstructing an officer in the execution of their duty, driving without licence, driving without insurance, driving without an MOT test certificate and fraud by false representation.

He has been sentenced to six months in prison and ordered to pay a £128 surcharge. The court also disqualified him from driving for two-and-a-half years, police said.

PC Kevin Stephenson, one of the officers to apprehend Valerio, said: "Valerio has been repeatedly caught for driving while disqualified and only holds a provisional driving licence.

Collisions involving drivers without a valid licence or insurance cost all road users higher insurance premiums and drivers using vehicles without a valid MOT test certificate put the safety of other road users and the general public at risk.