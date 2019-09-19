Jail for Eastbourne shoplifter

An Eastbourne shoplifter has been sent to prison and banned from entering Boots at the Beacon Centre according to a court document.

Peter Lonergan, 35, of Hurst Lane, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to stealing a Braun razor worth £300 from Boots at the Beacon Centre, on February 28. The court said the offence took place while a community order was in place for a previous offence of fraud, by using a stolen bank card to buy food. Lonergan admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release after a period in prison. He was sentenced to ten weeks in prison. Magistrates said the reason for the custodial sentence was because of lengthy previous convictions for similar offences. They also made an order banning him from entering Boots in the Beacon Centre. He was ordered to pay £150 in compensation.

