Is this your bike – believed to have been stolen in Eastbourne?

Eastbourne police are looking for the owner of a bike believed to have been stolen.

Officers seized the bicycle from an address in Eastbourne this week.

It is grey with bright green stripes and has the word ‘specialised’ in capital letters on its frame.

Eastbourne Police shared a photo and said on Twitter, “We have seized a bicycle from an address in Eastbourne that was believed to be stolen.

“If you are the owner of the bicycle or have any information on who it may belong to, please get in touch with us. Proof of ownership will be needed.”

Police provided no further information about the bike.

Contact officers on 101 quoting serial 0436 22/05.