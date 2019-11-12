Investigation after 'attempted abduction' of 13-year-old girl in Eastbourne

Sussex Police is investigating the 'attempted abduction of a 13-year-old girl in Eastbourne.

According to police, the girl was grabbed by an unknown man between 5pm and 6pm on Friday (November 8), who tried to make her go with him - only releasing her when she screamed for help and a passing motorist stopped as if to intervene.

Police

The incident took place in the Old Town area, in the vicinity of East Dean Road and Green Street, according to police, and the driver who stopped continued his journey once the girl had been let go.

She ran to a friend's house nearby, police said, and was later reunited with her parents unharmed but shaken.

Police have described the suspect as a man of Middle Eastern, mixed race appearance, in his early 30s, 5ft 10ins tall, of skinny build and with a stubbly face. He was wearing a black hooded jacked and black trousers.

Detectives would like to speak to the motorist who pulled up to help, and also anyone else who saw what happened or who may have relevant CCTV or dash-cam footage.

Although believed to be an isolated incident, officers would also like to hear from anyone who may recently have been approached in similar circumstances in the Old Town.

Anyone able to help is asked to contact Sussex Police online or by phoning 101, quoting serial 1186 of 08/11.

Alternatively they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111