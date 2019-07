An investion is underway after an alleged assault on Eastbourne seafront last night (Tuesday).

Few details have been released but there were long delays for motorists heading along the seafront into town this morning (Wednesday) as a vehicle, a Black BMW, was recovered.

The car had been damaged and there was glass along the pavement.

Passers by say there was some kind of traffic incident in Royal Parade close to the junction with Cambridge Road and afterwards an allegation of assault was made.