Imposter police officers targeting vulnerable people in Eastbourne

A spokesperson from Sussex Police said, “We are aware of a series of frauds in which people purporting to be police officers have targeted vulnerable people.

“The fraudsters use names of legitimate officers to ask for personal details or money.

“Members of the public are reminded that police officers will not ask you for money or bank details, and will always carry ID that they will be more than happy to show you upon request.”

Police Car (Pic by Jon Rigby) SUS-170506-173459001

Last month police warned Eastbourne residents about a scam in which fraudsters claim to be from the post officer before asking for money.