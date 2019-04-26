Hunt for hit-and-run driver in Eastbourne who injured boy, 15

Police are appealing for a hit-and-run driver who injured a teenage boy in Eastbourne to come forward.

The hit-and-run happened at 6.10pm on Thursday (April 25), at Willingdon Drove’s junction with Sevenoaks Road, police said. A 15-year-old boy was crossing the road when he was hit by a car.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Police are appealing for the driver of a blue Subaru or similar type car which was involved in a collision with a teenage pedestrian on the B2191 Willingdon Drove, Eastbourne, to come forward.

“The collision occurred at approximately 6.10pm on Thursday (April 25), at Willingdon Drove’s junction with Sevenoaks Road. Officers also want to talk to any witnesses.

“The casualty, a 15-year-old boy, was crossing Willingdon Drove when he was hit by the car.

“The car failed to stop and turned into Sevenoaks Road. The boy sustained a leg injury and was treated at the Conquest Hospital, St Leonards-on-Sea.”

The spokesman said the driver of the car was being asked to make contact without delay.

Anyone who saw what happened, who may have dash-cam footage or who has other relevant information is asked to contact police online or by phoning 101, quoting serial 1172 of 25/04.