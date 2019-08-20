Home invasion linked to string of burglaries in Eastbourne

An attempted burglary has reportedly taken place in broad daylight at a family home in Eastbourne while the owner was in the property.

The incident took place on August 13 at around 2.20pm in Old Town, and was reported to the police by the homeowner - who said in a post on Facebook that police got to the scene immediately.

The Old Town resident who asked not to be named said, “There had been around 10 to 15 seconds of metallic ‘scratching’ sounds at the door and a brief pause of five or so seconds, then the sound resumed.

“I assume it was either a thin card or tool which he was using to slip the lock - or potentially a set of professional lock picks - both of which account for the sound. Either way, he was able to gain entry.

“My wife had just left to collect our son and I was fortunately still in the property, in a position to confront him - by accident more than anything, as I simply thought my wife had returned having forgotten something - and persuade him to leave without incident.”

The victim speculated the police are aware of a string of burglaries in the Rodmill Drive area and thinks it is possible the burglars are making their way towards Old Town.

The post on Old Town, Eastbourne Facebook page said, “Please be vigilant, security conscious (we now have two mortices which are locked even when we’re in) to limit the margin for opportunistic burglars and above all, do not take any unnecessary chances. Stay safe.”

A police spokesperson said, “The man went through the front door of the house at about 2.20pm on Tuesday, August 13. As he did, the occupant, alerted by a scrabbling noise at the door, walked into the hallway and saw the man as he called out ‘Hello’. Nothing was stolen.

“The suspect, who spoke with a Liverpudlian accent, is white, with a shaved head, was wearing glasses, a blue shirt over a white T-shirt and blue jeans. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 841 of 13/08.”