Have you seen this man with links to Sussex?

Police are appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of Craig Line, 27, who is wanted on recall to prison.

Mr Line is described as 6’1”, of muscular build, with short, brown hair, dark brown stubble and tattoos on both wrists- a crown on his inner right and stars, alongside the number 77 on his outer left wrist.

He was last seen wearing a blue and black North Face jacket, dark tracksuit bottoms and black trainers.

Have you seen this man?