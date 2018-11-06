Hastings man sought in connection with assaults and ‘coercive behaviour’ could be in Eastbourne

Police in Hastings believe a man they are seeking may now be in the Eastbourne area.

Officers are looking for 27-year old Kane Watson who they want to interview about allegations of ‘several assaults, and of controlling and coercive behaviour, against a woman known to him’, police say.

Watson is described as white, 6ft and of slim build, with short brown hair, and hazel coloured eyes.

Detective Sergeant Barry Chandler said; “Anyone who sees him or knows where he is should contact us right away on 101 quoting serial 528 of 14/10.

“You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”