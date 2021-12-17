Hailsham teenager left ‘seriously injured’ after collision
A teenager from Hailsham has been left with ‘serious injuries’ after a collision.
Friday, 17th December 2021, 1:05 pm
Police said the incident happened on Wednesday, December 15 in Battle Road.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Officers discovered the 18-year-old local man in Battle Road shortly after midnight, having been hit by an unknown vehicle which failed to stop.
“He was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where he is currently undergoing treatment.”
Officers said they would like to speak to anybody who witnessed the collision or has any information or relevant dashcam footage that could help with their investigation.
Please contact police via [email protected], quoting serial 0002 of 15/12.