Hailsham man guilty of stalking a woman

A local man has been sentenced for stalking a woman at Hailsham according to a court document.

Oliver Moon, 38, of Carpenters Way, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to pursuing a course of conduct which amounted to the stalking of a woman by attempting to contact her, following her and loitering in places.

The offence took place at Hailsham on July 26. The court made a community order with a requirement of 40 hours of unpaid work. Magistrates also issued a restraining order.

