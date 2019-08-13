Hailsham man damages police car and a number of other vehicles

A Hailsham man caused damage to fencing and a number of cars according to a court document.

Alfie Patten, 23 of Archery Walk, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to causing damage to a fence belonging to Anchor Hanover Group. The offence took place in Bayham Road, Hailsham, on July 11. He also pleaded guilty to causing damage to a Sussex Police patrol vehicle and two other vehicles at Hailsham on the same date. He admitted being in breach of a suspended sentence, made by an earlier court for offences of possessing an imitation firearm and shoplifting. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on August 28 and released on bail with conditions that included not to enter Bayham Road, in Hailsham.

