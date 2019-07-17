Hailsham man admits assaulting woman

A Hailsham man has admitted assaulting a woman and stealing laxatives and a toothbrush according to a court document.

Andrew Pettit, 39, of Archery Walk, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Hailsham on June 8. He also pleaded guilty to stealing an electric toothbrush, worth £41, and laxatives, from Payden’s Pharmacy, Hailsham, on May 12.

He was remanded on unconditional bail until July 22 for pre-sentence reports to be prepared.

