Hailsham man accused of dealing in Viking treasure and ‘tainted artefacts’

A Hailsham man has been accused of dealing in Viking treasure and other ‘tainted cultural artefacts’.

Simon Wicks, 56, of Hawks Road in Hailsham appeared in court on Wednesday alongside three men from Wales, police said.

Police say the case relates to a collection of Anglo-Saxon and Viking crown treasure artefacts found in a village north of Leominster, in Herefordshire.

The ‘tainted cultural artefacts’, found in 2015, included both gold and silver coins, a gold ring, a gold arm bracelet and a crystal sphere, together with silver ingots, which were discovered by metal detectorists, police said.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said after the hearing: “Four men have today (31 October) appeared at Hereford Magistrates Court, having been summonsed for dealing in tainted cultural objects.

“This complex investigation has been conducted with the assistance of multiple agencies including both local and national archaeological authorities and experts from the British Museum.

“The matter has been referred to the Crown Court.”

The other men, according to police, are: George Powell aged 37 of Coulson Close, Pill, Newport.

Layton Davies aged 50 of Cardiff Road, Pontypridd, Mid Glamorgan.

Paul Wells aged 59 of Newport Road, Rummney, Cardiff.

