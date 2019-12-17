Good Samaritan sought after woman is assaulted in Eastbourne

Detectives investigating an assault on a woman in Eastbourne are hoping to trace a male who intervened in an altercation between the victim and a man in the street.

Police were called to Cavendish Place in the early hours of Sunday December 1 2019 to reports of a woman who suffered facial injuries.

It is understood that just before 3am, a man - who is possibly of Romanian origin and believed to have been staying at the Regent Hotel - confronted another man due to concerns over his behaviour towards the woman he was in company with.

Detectives hope the man will remember intervening and ask that he contacts police to assist with enquiries.

Detective Constable Julian Harris from the East Sussex Safeguarding Investigations Unit said, “If you were the man who kindly intervened, or if you know who he is, please get in touch with us either online or by calling 101, quoting serial 166 of 01/12.”

A man aged 40 has been arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm and after being interviewed has been released under investigation while enquiries continue