Garden ornaments worth £100 stolen from Eastbourne home

Several ornaments, valued at around £100, have been taken from an Eastbourne garden.

By Jacob Panons
Monday, 9th August 2021, 2:08 pm

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Police were called to Lundy Walk on Saturday, August 7 following reports a number of ornaments worth around £100 were stolen from a garden overnight.

“A man and a woman were reportedly seen in the vicinity.”

Anyone with information is asked to report it online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1374 of 07/08.

