Garden ornaments worth £100 stolen from Eastbourne home
Several ornaments, valued at around £100, have been taken from an Eastbourne garden.
Monday, 9th August 2021, 2:08 pm
A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Police were called to Lundy Walk on Saturday, August 7 following reports a number of ornaments worth around £100 were stolen from a garden overnight.
“A man and a woman were reportedly seen in the vicinity.”
Anyone with information is asked to report it online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1374 of 07/08.