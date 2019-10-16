Fresh appeal as man hurt in Eastbourne attack fights for life

Police have renewed their appeal for witnesses after a man was attacked and left fighting for his life in Eastbourne.

The man, originally from Portugal, remains in a critical condition in hospital following the attack on Tuesday October 8 at around 5pm.

Yesterday (Tuesday), police officers returned to the scene at St James Road, off Seaside, to appeal again for information.

Operation Netherby is the appeal for information and anyone with any information should call 101.

Four men have already been charged in connection with the assault