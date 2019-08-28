French law enforcement vessel intercepts suspected migrant boat

A suspected migrant boat spotted off the coast of Eastbourne yesterday (Tuesday) was intercepted by a French law enforcement vessel.

It is believed the French border control boat, the Fourmentin, arrived at the port of Boulougne in France at 9.02pm last night (August 27) having brought ashore the suspected migrant vessel.

The boat, with women and children on, was spotted in the north east shipping lane by Eastbourne based fishing boats Talisman and Kelly Louise at about 4.30pm.

The alarm was raised and emergency services were called and saw two police vehicles, coast guards and border force all in operation.

The UK side of the operation was stood down at about 6pm after it was confirmed Fourmentin would be escorting the boat back to France.

A Home Office spokesperson said, “A vessel has been intercepted by the French authorities. All the occupants are safe and well.”