Fourteen arrests made in Wealden for offences including stalking and assault
Fourteen people were arrested across Wealden this weekend for offences including stalking and assault.
Monday, 1st November 2021, 5:03 pm
Arrests were also made for drink-driving, criminal damage, and assault causing actual bodily harm, according to police.
A Wealden Police spokesperson said, “Stalking or harassment is unpleasant and malicious behaviour that causes upset and distress – and it’s something no one should put up with - report it to us”
“Our website has information to help minimise your chances of becoming a target and advice to help prevent people accessing details about you.”