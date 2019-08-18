Four youths arrested in Eastbourne for possession of knife and hammer

Police have arrested four people in Eastbourne after being caught in possession of a weapon.

Officers deployed at the Eastbourne Airshow were alerted by a member of the public around 5.30pm today (Sunday, August 18) to a group of youths acting suspiciously under Eastbourne Pier.

Police said they swiftly attended the location, located the group, conducted a person and bag search and seized a kitchen knife and a hammer.

A boy aged 13, one aged 14 and two 15-year-old boys were arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Police added all four remain in custody and enquiries are ongoing.

The two other members of the group received words of advice and were removed from the area under Section 35 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.

Police said at no point were any members of the public threatened by the group or the weapons and no injuries relating to this matter were reported.