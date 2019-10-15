Four remanded in custody after Eastbourne attack

Four people arrested in connection with an attack on a man in Eastbourne last week have been remanded in custody.

All four were arrested and charged and appeared at Hastings Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Tuesday).

They were remanded in custody and committed for trial.

They will next appear in court on Monday November 11.

The four are Rui Perreira, 28, unemployed, of Harlesden Road, London NW10; Max Perreira, 23, a cleaner, of Milton Road, Southampton: Bruno Tavares, 22, unemployed, of Seaside, Eastbourne: and Carlos Semedo, 24, unemployed of no fixed address.

They have all been charged with causing grievous bodily harm to the 25-year-old local man.

A spokesperson at Sussex Police said, “He was set upon by a number of people near the junction of Seaside and St James Road at around 5.30pm on Tuesday (October 8). He was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton with head injuries, where his condition is currently described as serious.

“The prosecution follows an investigation by detectives and local officers based at Eastbourne.”