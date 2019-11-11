Four arrested after man hospitalised in Eastbourne McDonald’s brawl

A man was hospitalised with ‘potential head injuries’ after a brawl broke out in Eastbourne town centre.

The incident, which saw a crowd gather round men fighting outside McDonald’s in Terminus Road, occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A SECAmb spokesperson said, “We received reports of an assault outside McDonald’s in Terminus Road. One ambulance and one car was sent for a patient with potential head injuries before being taken to Eastbourne District General Hospital.”

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “At 3.35am on Sunday, November 10, police were called to a report of a fight in Terminus Road. A 27-year-old man had sustained facial bruising for which he was treated at Eastbourne District General Hospital before being discharged.

“Four men, two aged 30, one aged 35 and one aged 28, were arrested on suspicion of affray and after being interviewed were released under investigation.”

Anyone with information can contact the police online at www.sussex.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/ or by calling 101, quoting serial 160 of 10/11.