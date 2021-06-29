Former employee denies stealing funds from Hailsham Memorial Institute
A former employee at the Hailsham Memorial Institute has denied stealing funds from the club.
Tuesday, 29th June 2021, 11:18 am
Jeanette Gardner, 62, of Meadow Road, Hailsham, has been charged with two counts of fraud by abuse of position, two counts of theft by employee and one count of making a false instrument.
At Lewes Crown Court last week, she pleaded not guilty to all five offences, according to the CPS.
The case was adjourned and a trial has been scheduled for March 14, 2022, a spokesman said.
The Hailsham Memorial Institute is a family social club based in Western Road.