Former employee denies stealing funds from Hailsham Memorial Institute

A former employee at the Hailsham Memorial Institute has denied stealing funds from the club.

By Isabella Cipirska
Tuesday, 29th June 2021, 11:18 am
Hailsham Memorial Institute

Jeanette Gardner, 62, of Meadow Road, Hailsham, has been charged with two counts of fraud by abuse of position, two counts of theft by employee and one count of making a false instrument.

At Lewes Crown Court last week, she pleaded not guilty to all five offences, according to the CPS.

The case was adjourned and a trial has been scheduled for March 14, 2022, a spokesman said.

The Hailsham Memorial Institute is a family social club based in Western Road.