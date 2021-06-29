Former employee denies stealing funds from Hailsham Memorial Institute

Hailsham Memorial Institute

Jeanette Gardner, 62, of Meadow Road, Hailsham, has been charged with two counts of fraud by abuse of position, two counts of theft by employee and one count of making a false instrument.

At Lewes Crown Court last week, she pleaded not guilty to all five offences, according to the CPS.

The case was adjourned and a trial has been scheduled for March 14, 2022, a spokesman said.