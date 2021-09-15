Former Eastbourne lettings agent given suspended prison sentence for fraud

Michael Duke SUS-210915-112243001

A former lettings agent from Eastbourne has been given a six-month prison sentence – suspended for 12 months – for charges of fraud.

Police said Michael Duke, 53, of Arlington Road, was sentenced at Lewes Crown Court.

He had previously pleaded guilty to six offences of fraud by false representation against six separate victims, said Sussex Police.

Officers said the fraud involved claiming that money that had been given to him as deposits in relation to properties they owned in Eastbourne – which were managed by him on their behalf as Dukes Lettings in Meads which subsequently closed – were lodged in the Deposit Protection Service.

The court also made compensation orders totalling £5,675 to the six victims said police.