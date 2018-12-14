Former DGH doctor jailed for abusing young boys at hospital

A former doctor has been sent to prison for a number of sexual offences and the detectives commended for their work.

Police said Sivaguru Narendran, known as Dr John Narendran, 78, of Sackville Road, Hailsham was charged with 17 counts of indecent assault while working at The Horder Centre, Crowborough and Eastbourne District General Hospital between 1983 and 1996.

Narendran was found guilty of 13 counts of indecent assault and not guilty of the count of buggery, police added.

He appeared back at Lewes Crown Court sitting at Brighton today (Friday, December 14) and was sentenced to 12 years and given a lifetime sexual harm prevention order.

Police said Narendran stood trial and it was established the earliest offence was 1987 and the counts were amended to be 13 counts of indecent assault and one count of buggery.

All the victims were young boys who came into contact with Narendran while he was working as a doctor at the two hospitals between these dates.

Judge Barnes commended detectives Katy Hartley and Tina Baptista for their work in getting justice for the victims.

She also praised the victims and told them that should be proud they were brave enough to stand up for what happened to them.

Anyone who wishes to speak to police about non-recent sexual offences can do so in confidence on email or by calling 101.