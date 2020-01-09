'Fly high, Ollie' – flowers and messages laid for Sussex stabbing victim

Residents have laid flowers and messages in Sussex where an 18-year-old was tragically stabbed to death.

Pictures show a handwritten note tied up close to the crime scene inviting locals to go and light a candle for Ollie Wells who tragically died after being stabbed at a house in Elphick Road, Newhaven, on Monday night (January 6). A teenager has been charged with his murder. Chloe Ripley, a former foster sister, has set up a GoFundMe to help Ollie have the best send off. She writes: "Me and my family all loved Ollie dearly. He lived with my mum for a short while whilst waiting for a foster home.. he was one of my brother's best friends.. the money raised will go straight to the organiser of his funeral. To help with the cost! Ollie was a loveable boy he had the best personality and was so kindhearted, he didn't have the best start in life and now he's gone we need to give him the send off he deserves. Donate what you can to help with the cost of his funeral." Chloe is hoping to raise £4,000 and has received donations totalling £230 so far. To make a donation, visit www.gofundme.com/f/help-ollie-have-the-best-send-of?utm_medium=referral&utm_source=unknown&utm_campaign=comms_r5zz+help-ollie-have-the-best-send-of.

Tributes and flowers laid for Newhaven stabbing victim Ollie Wells Peter Cripps freelance Buy a Photo

Tributes and flowers laid for Newhaven stabbing victim Ollie Wells Peter Cripps freelance Buy a Photo

Tributes and flowers laid for Newhaven stabbing victim Ollie Wells Peter Cripps freelance Buy a Photo

Tributes and flowers laid for Newhaven stabbing victim Ollie Wells Peter Cripps freelance Buy a Photo

View more