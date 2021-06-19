Firearm found after incident at Eastbourne supermarket

Police

Officers were called to Tesco in the Langney Shopping Centre shortly after 12 noon on Friday (June 18) after a member of the public alerted centre security to two men ‘causing alarm’.

An off-duty police officer also intervened as the two suspects were attempting to leave the store.

Armed officers were called and two men, both aged 18 and from Eastbourne, were arrested on suspicion of public order offences.

A firearm was recovered from the scene.

The two men were questioned by police and subsequently released on bail, pending further enquiries.

Police are keen to speak to any witnesses, particularly the member of the public who saw and heard the men and alerted security staff.

Anyone who saw what happened or who has any other information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 536 of 18/06.