Fire breaks out in Willingdon farm

An East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said they were called at 3.52am today (Friday, July 16) to the farm in Eastbourne Road, Lower Willingdon.

The spokesperson said, “Two fire engines from Eastbourne attended.

“A single storey barn measuring around 10 metre by 5 metres was alight.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service. SUS-200430-105315001

“Crews used a main jet, a hydrant and water shuttle to put it out.”

According to ESFRS the fire is being investigated and may have been deliberate.

A spokesperson from Sussex Police said, “Around 4am on Friday, July 16, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service called Sussex Police to make them aware of a fire at a building in Eastbourne Road, Lower Willingdon.

“The fire was extinguished and no injuries were reported.

“Enquiries are ongoing into the cause of the fire.