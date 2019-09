The fire service was sent to a fire at Eastbourne's Shinewater Skatepark.

A spokesman for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to the park off of Larkspur Drive at 7.27pm, to reports of a fire.

Shinewater skatepark in Eastbourne. Picture: Google

One fire engine was sent to the scene, where it became clear the fire was in a bin.

The fire was put out by the fire crew and they left the scene at 8.20pm.