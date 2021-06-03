Family pays tribute to Uckfield teenager, Marc Williams

Marc Williams. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police SUS-210306-184934001

Police investigating the disappearance of 18-year-old Marc found a body in woodland surrounding the Heron’s Ghyll area late Tuesday night (June 1).

Today (Thursday, June 3), the body was formally identified to be that of Marc Williams.

In a statement released through Sussex Police, Marc’s family said: “Marc touched the hearts of so many people, and made their lives brighter with his loving, caring and thoughtful actions.

“We are feeling his loss every second and that will never change. Our hearts are broken.

“Rest peacefully, our cheeky boy. With so much love from Mum, Dad and your whole family.”

Marc was reported missing having not returned home from the Maresfield area on Saturday evening (May 29).

Lewis Ashdown, 19, of Normansland, Fairwarp, Uckfield, was arrested in Eastbourne on Tuesday (June 1) and subsequently charged with murder.

Police said he appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court today nd has been remanded in custody to next appear before Lewes Crown Court tomorrow (Friday, June 4).

Detective Chief Inspector Emma Vickers said: “Our thoughts remain with Marc’s family at this difficult time. They are being supported by specially trained officers and we ask that their privacy is respected.

“This is a fast-moving enquiry and we thank the public for their patience and understanding as we continue to carry out our work in the area.