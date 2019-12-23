‘Extremely dangerous’ Eastbourne driver fled crash on children’s bike wearing one shoe

A disqualified driver who crashed through a metal barrier was found riding a children’s bike and wearing only one shoe.

Jake Moore has been convicted of multiple motoring offences following the incident in Eastbourne in the early hours of December 18, 2018 – according to Sussex Police.

Police in a marked car spotted a burgundy Mercedes C200 go the wrong way around a roundabout in Langney Rise at about 1.23am that day.

The officers activated the blue lights and pursued the vehicle, which began to accelerate away on St Anthony’s Avenue.

At Seaside Roundabout the Mercedes left the carriageway, police said, crossed the pedestrian path and collided with metal railings at the junction with Lottbridge Drove.

Three passengers remained at the scene and were spoken to by the officers, while the driver ran off. A black Adidas trainer was discarded at the scene.

Police then received a call from a member of the public who witnessed a man – fitting the description of the driver – running through the town.

An area search was carried out and the suspect was discovered riding a small white bicycle, wearing only one shoe, in Lottbridge Drove.

Police said he was identified as Moore, a mechanic, of Brittany Road, Hastings. The sole shoe he was wearing matched the one discarded at the crash scene.

The 21-year-old was arrested and charged with driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, failing to stop after a road traffic collision, failing to stop when required by police and dangerous driving.

At Lewes Crown Court on Monday (December 16), Moore was sentenced to nine months’ imprisonment, suspended for 24 months. Police say he was also ordered to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work and pay £700 costs, and disqualified from driving for 24 months.

He was found guilty of dangerous driving following a trial, and had pleaded guilty to all other offences at a previous hearing.

PC Duncan Ford, of the Eastbourne Neighbourhood Response Team, said, “The manner of Moore’s driving was extremely dangerous, and he put not only his own life, but also the lives of his passengers and other road users at significant risk.

“Had there been another vehicle travelling along that stretch of road, or driving on the correct side of the roundabout at the time Moore was on the wrong side, I have no doubt that a head-on collision would have been inevitable and could potentially have resulted in serious injury or worse.”

People in Sussex can report incidents of dangerous or antisocial driving by texting 65999 or visiting the Operation Crackdown website. In an emergency, always dial 999.