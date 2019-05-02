Emergency blood runner’s motorbike stolen in Eastbourne

A motorbike belonging to an emergency blood runner has been stolen in Eastbourne.

The vehicle, used to transport emergency supplies of blood to hospitals across Sussex and as far as London, was taken from outside Graham Pegley’s property in Redoubt Road overnight on Wednesday (May 1).

Graham, who volunteers for SERV Sussex, said, “I was on call last night, the bike was sitting outside my kitchen window. Fortunately, I didn’t get a call.

“It was there at midnight and gone at 7am this morning (May 2). It was locked up so it would have taken at least two to three strong people to lift it up off our driveway.”

It is an Honda Africa Twin with the registration GX16 FLB.

Graham says it is distinctive as it has a wind shield on the front and is covered in stickers for SERV. It also has a big box on the back to carry the blood supplies in, he said.

His wife Sharon said, “Angry doesn’t even cut it. He uses it for urgent bloodrunning and training advance motorcyclists. Please look out for it.”

If anyone has any information, contact Sussex Police on 101 or online or this newspaper on 01323 414492.