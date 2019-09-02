Elderly woman’s home burgled by prolific Eastbourne offender

A prolific offender, who burgled an elderly woman’s home in Eastbourne and used her bank card to purchase alcohol and tobacco, has been jailed.

Scott Solway of no fixed address, was sentenced at Lewes Crown Court recently after burgling the woman’s home in College Road, Eastbourne, earlier this year.

The police were called at midday on May 2 after the woman witnessed a man leaving her address.

She then entered her home to discover her purse was missing which had two bank cards and a driving licence inside.

Police say Solway spent £33 on one of the cards at the Co-op in Lindfield Road and was caught, by PCSOs sent to search the area, when returning to the shop later that day.

The 37-year-old, who has 43 previous convictions for 103 offences, pleaded guilty to burglary and fraud.

He was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment and ordered to pay a £170 victim surcharge.

In a letter to Sussex Police, the 76-year-old victim said, “To crime investigator Sue Johnson, detective constable Stuart Black and all who have worked so hard on my behalf regarding the burglary at my home on May 2 this year. Thanks for all of your hard work. You have achieved a conviction of three years. Our faith has been restored in the justice system.

“I almost feel myself again, though it will take time to adjust to locking myself in the garden.

“Thanks to the lovely man who installed a workable bell for me. Thank you all again. From a very grateful old lady.”

Visit www.sussex.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention/residential-burglary/ for information on how to prevent burglaries.