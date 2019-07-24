Eastbourne youth aged 15 guilty of ABH assault

A 15 year old from Eastbourne has been sentenced for a serious assault which took place in the town according to a court document.

The youth, who cannot be named due to legal reasons, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm. The offence took place at Eastbourne on January 19.

He was referred to the East Sussex Youth Offender Panel for a six month contract and ordered to pay £170 in compensation.

