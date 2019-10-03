Eastbourne woman who threatened to kill couple narrowly avoids prison sentence

An Eastbourne woman has narrowly avoided a prison sentence for ignoring a court order in a harassment case according to a court document.

Amy Clarke, 23, of Seaside Road, Eastbourne, indicated a plea of guilty to being in breach of a court restraining order by contacting a person. The offence took place at Eastbourne between March 10 and May 10. She pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis at Eastbourne on June 9 and to two charges of resisting a police officer on the same date. She admitted being in breach of a suspended court sentence for an earlier offence of threats to kill a couple and to set fire to a house and car. She was sentenced to ten weeks in prison, suspended for one year. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was for a repeated offence of harassment, aggravated by behaviour toward the police.

