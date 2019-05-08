Eastbourne woman who ignored driving ban must keep off the road for more than four years

An Eastbourne woman has been banned from the road for more than four years for driving while disqualified according to a court document.

Hayley West, 30, of Lottbridge Drive, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a VW Beetle on Lottbridge Drove, Eastbourne, on March 29, while disqualified from driving.

She also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance on the same date. She was fined £173 and banned from driving for 55 months.

