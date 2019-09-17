Eastbourne woman sent to prison for stealing from Boots

An Eastbourne woman has been sent to prison and banned from the Beacon Centre for shoplifting according to a court document.

Shelley Bissett, 30, of Selwyn Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to stealing a Braun electric shaver, worth £300 from Boots at the Beacon Centre, Eastbourne on February 28.

She was sentenced to four weeks in prison and ordered to pay £150 in compensation. Magistrates issued a restraining order banning her from entering Boots in the Beacon Centre.

