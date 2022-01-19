Police said that Carole Taylor, 35, of Seaside Road, was sentenced to a total of five years imprisonment at Brighton Crown Court on Friday (January 14), following a Sussex Police investigation.

Police said she had been convicted in December after a six-day trial at Chichester Crown Court of two counts of sexual activity of a child, of meeting a child following sexual grooming, and sexual communication with a child.

She will be a registered sex offender for life, police confirmed.

Sussex Police said Carole Taylor, 35, of Seaside Road, was sentenced to a total of five years imprisonment at Brighton Crown Court on Friday (January 14). Picture: Sussex Police.

Detective Sergeant Michaela Haddock of the East Sussex Safeguarding investigations Unit said: “[The boy’s] extraordinary bravery in providing evidence in this case is admirable and no doubt played a vital part in the jury returning the unanimous verdict that they did.

“The sentence reflects the seriousness of the irreparable impact that Taylor’s behaviour has had on this child but I hope that it will now allow him to move forward positively with his life.”

She added: “All reports of the abuse of children are taken extremely seriously and anyone with information about any such offending can contact us at any time and arrange to talk in confidence to our investigators.”