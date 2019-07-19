Eastbourne woman guilty to shoplifting from Primark and stealing from a hospice shop volunteer

An Eastbourne woman has been sentenced for shoplifting and stealing a handbag belonging to a hospice shop volunteer according to a court document Kelly Pragnell, 34, of Park Avenue, Eastbourne, indicated a plea of guilty to stealing make-up items worth £53.50 from Primark at the Beacon shopping centre, Eastbourne, on April 4.

She also indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis on the same date. She also pleaded guilty to entering the staff area of the St Peter and St James Hospice charity shop, in Uckfield, as a trespasser, on February 28 and stealing a handbag and its contents valued at £40.

The court made a community order with a drug rehabilitation order. She was also given a one year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £150 compensation.

See also: Eastbourne woman banned from the Beacon Centre for shoplifting

See also: Eastbourne man banned from Wetherspoons following assault