An Eastbourne woman has been sentenced for causing damage to a Mercedes car

Amy Winter, 39, of Wilmington Gardens, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to causing £1,680 damage to a Mercedes vehicle. The offence took place at Brighton on May 22. She was given a one-year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £500 in compensation.

