Eastbourne woman arrested after man cut in assault

A woman has been arrested after a man was cut during an assault in Eastbourne, according to police.

By Herald Reporter
Monday, 21st June 2021, 11:39 am

A spokesperson from Sussex Police said, “Police were called to Upper Avenue, Eastbourne, around 9.15am on Thursday, June 17, to reports of an assault.

“Officers attended and found a man with a cut to his head. He received medical treatment at the scene.

“A woman was arrested on suspicion of assault and has been released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.”

Sussex Police car. SUS-211003-192626001