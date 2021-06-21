Eastbourne woman arrested after man cut in assault
A woman has been arrested after a man was cut during an assault in Eastbourne, according to police.
Monday, 21st June 2021, 11:39 am
A spokesperson from Sussex Police said, “Police were called to Upper Avenue, Eastbourne, around 9.15am on Thursday, June 17, to reports of an assault.
“Officers attended and found a man with a cut to his head. He received medical treatment at the scene.
“A woman was arrested on suspicion of assault and has been released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.”