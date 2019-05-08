Eastbourne veteran devastated after army medals stolen

An army veteran has been left devastated after his medals were stolen in Eastbourne.

John Parker, who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, had been on his way to have them remounted on Saturday, April 6.

The medals have been stolen

He last saw the medals in a pocket on the back of a seat in his car that day, he said.

But the dad of two, from Sovereign Harbour, was left reeling when he went to get them out of his car and they were no longer there.

His fiancee Emma said, “It’s really affected John. I can’t believe anyone could take someone’s war medals, it’s beyond me. That’s the only thing he had left to show for his service.

“He suffers PTSD and has not been in a good place because of it. If we got them back it would make everything better. They were everything to him.”

The medals were for Operation Telic (Iraq), Operation Herrick (Afghanistan), International Security Aid Force (ISAF), and the Queen’s Jubilee.

Sussex Police said, “Police received a report at 10.51am on Thursday (May 2) of the theft of four war medals from a vehicle in Whitley Road, Eastbourne. The medals are believed to have been taken between April 18 and May 2.”

Anyone with information or has seen any war medals for sale either online or in a shop can report online or call 101 quoting 391 of 02/05.

If you have any information about the incident contact police on 101 or online using the crime reference number 391.