Eastbourne United football coach sentenced for stalking former partner

A senior Eastbourne United football coach has been sentenced for stalking his former partner.

At Hove Crown Court this week, Jason Hopkinson was sentenced to a 12 months’ community order, 150 hours’ unpaid work, and handed a restraining order to stay away from Susan Taylor – according to the court.

Jason Hopkinson pleaded guilty to stalking his ex-partner

The offences happened in Eastbourne and Hailsham between May 2017 and January 2018.

In court on Monday (February 11), he appeared having pleaded guilty to charges of stalking and causing Ms Taylor serious alarm or distress, which had an adverse effect on her usual day-to-day activities.

According to Hove Crown Court and Sussex Police, Hopkinson ‘ought to have known’ his conduct would cause alarm or distress on each occasion in which he ‘persistently emailed, engaged in unwanted conversation, and followed her’.

The 53-year-old, of Brightling Road, Polegate, is currently a coach at the Eastbourne team, and was previously manager at Hastings United and Lewes FC.

Eastbourne United chairman Billy Wood said, “We are aware of the situation and have spoken to Jason in regards to this. This was a historic dispute between a partnership which ended years ago and before joining the club to assist Arron.

“We wish to comment no further on this domestic matter that has already been handled by the courts.”