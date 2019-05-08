Eastbourne town centre streets with the most recorded anti-social behaviour revealed

The figures from March 2019 (the most recent available) show 64 reported cases of anti-social behaviour. The information has been published on the police.uk website. All pictures: Google Maps.
View more
Here are the Eastbourne town centre streets with the most anti-social behaviour recorded by Sussex Police.
The figures from March 2019 (the most recent available) show 64 reported cases of anti-social behaviour. The information has been published on the police.uk website. All pictures: Google Maps.