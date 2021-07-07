Eastbourne town centre flat burgled
Police are appealing for witnesses to a burglary at a flat in Eastbourne town centre.
Officers were called at 11.20am on Tuesday (July 6) following a report of a break-in at a property in South Street.
It happened sometime between 1.30pm on Saturday (July 3) and midday on Monday (July 5).
A laptop bag and a pair of JBL wireless black headphones were taken from inside the address.
Police investigating the matter are keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened, witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area around that time, or who may have captured any relevant CCTV or doorbell footage.
A spokesman for Sussex Polices said: "Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 482 of 06/07. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."