Eastbourne town centre businesses burgled

Police said ‘a small number of businesses and community buildings’ in South Street reported burglaries over the weekend of January 21–23.

Another burglary was reported in Upper Avenue overnight on Sunday, January 23, according to police.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “We are advising business owners to check their current security and identify areas that may be vulnerable to forced entry and have them made more secure.

The view over Eastbourne seafront SUS-210519-151342001

“There are a number of steps residents can take to protect their property, including alarm systems and CCTV cameras.”