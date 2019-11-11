Eastbourne teen had knife and drugs

A local teenager had a knife in public and was in possession of drugs, according to a court document.

The 16 year old Eastbourne youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a knife in a public place.

The offence took place at Eastbourne on October 5. He also pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis on the same date.

He was referred to the East Sussex Youth Offender panel for an eight month contract.

