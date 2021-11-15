Eastbourne taxi driver racially assaulted by woman

On Saturday (November 13) at around midnight, police say the woman started to shout racist obscenities at the victim and kicking the car, a Hyundai I40, outside Eastbourne Railway Station.

When the driver got out of the car to confront her, she continued shouting at him before kicking the car again. As he tried to restrain her he was punched several times in the head, police confirmed.

According to police, the 24-year-old woman from Eastbourne was arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated common assault, racially aggravated criminal damage and racially aggravated intentional harassment. She was released on police bail until December 5 as enquiries continue.

Sussex Police

Several people are thought to have been in the area at the time and officers are keen to talk to anyone who saw the incident, recorded it on their phones or have relevant dash cam footage.