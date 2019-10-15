Eastbourne street attack: Police seek man in connection with incident

Police investigating a street attack in Eastbourne, which left a victim with serious injuries, have released an image of a man they want to trace.

A 25-year-old man was set upon by a number of people near the junction of Seaside and St James Road at around 5.30pm on Tuesday (8 October), police said.

The victim was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton with head injuries, where his condition is currently described as serious, confirmed police.

Officers have released an image of a man they are hoping to identify and trace in connection with the investigation.

Detective Sergeant Jo Bott said; "Anyone who can help name the man in the photo, who is wearing a green top and blue jeans, is asked to contact us online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Netherby."

Four men have already been charged with attacking the man.

Rui Perreira, 28, unemployed, of Harlesden Road, London NW10; Max Perreira, 23, a cleaner, of Milton Road, Southampton: Bruno Tavares, 22, unemployed, of Seaside, Eastbourne: and Carlos Semedo, 24, unemployed of no fixed address, appeared in custody at Hastings Magistrates Court on Monday (14 October), charged with causing grievous bodily harm to the man, police confirmed.

All four were committed for trial, in custody, for a Pre-Trial hearing at a Crown Court on 11 November, according to police.

